Sensex extends losses for second day

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex declined around 251 points on Monday, pressured by heavy selling in IT, bank and finance stocks amid a mixed trend overseas.

A depreciating rupee further weighed on sentiment, traders said. Sliding for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 250.86 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,431.84. During the session, the index touched a high of 60,740.95 and a low of 60,245.05.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 85.60 points or 0.48 per cent to finish at 17,770.90. SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.83 per cent, followed by Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Axis Bank. Titan, L&T, NTPC and HDFC twins were among the winners.