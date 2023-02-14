Gold jumps Rs 114; Silver declines Rs 319

NEW DELHI: Gold price jumped Rs 114 to Rs 56,982 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, as per HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 56,868 per 10 gram. Silver, declined Rs 319 to Rs 66,802 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,982 per 10 gram, up Rs 114 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities, HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,863.10 per ounce and silver quoted lower at $21.97 per ounce. Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian trading hours on Monday.

Gold prices should consolidate in limited range of $1,850-1,875 per ounce before US CPI data, Gandhi said.