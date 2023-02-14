Amazon, Flipkart get show-cause for selling drugs sans licence
NEW DELHI: E-tailers Amazon, Flipkart Health Plus and others have reportedly been served show-cause notices for selling drugs online without proper licence. As per updates, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has served notices to these e-tailors over violation of norms.
The show-cause notice to Amazon, Flipkart Health Plus and others by DGCI cited a Delhi High Court order that prohibited online sales of medicines without a licence. It adds that DGCI had also forwarded the order to all state and Union Territories (UTs) for necessary compliance.
The report also adds that as per the show-cause notice issued to these e-tailors, the sale or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of any drug requires a licence from the concerned state, licensing authority and even the conditions are to be met by the required party.
However, in the event of no reply from Amazon, Flipkart Health Plus and others, DGCI may presume that the company has nothing to respond and would take necessary action.
