Representative image
Representative image
Business

Industrial output up 4.3% in Dec: Data

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in December 2021.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial production rose by 4.3 per cent in December, according to official data released on Friday. Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in December 2021.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 2.6 per cent in December 2022. Mining output rose by 9.8 per cent and power generation increased by 10.4 per cent during the month under review

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
IIP
Power generation
Industrial production
Mining output

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in