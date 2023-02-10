AI firm Tredence’s ESOP buyback worth Rs 240 cr
NEW DELHI: Data science and AI solutions company Tredence on Thursday announced its largest ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback programme worth $30 million (about Rs 240 crore) on the heels of a Series B funding of $175 million from Advent International.
The buyback will include over 270 employees globally and eligible employees will participate in the repurchase and liquidate 40 per cent of their vested ESOP units.
The company said at 5x the book price of each unit, this programme provides liquidity options and will be a wealth-creation opportunity for the organisation’s leading employees.
“The buyback programme will recognise and reward employees who strive every day to make Tredence the most indispensable analytics company on the planet,” said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and co-founder, Tredence.
Tredence currently employs 2,000 people, with 80 per cent of the workforce in India.
By the end of 2023, the company plans to expand its workforce to 3,000 and nearly 700 of new employees will be hired in India.
Tredence currently employs 2,000 people, with 80 per cent of the workforce in India
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android