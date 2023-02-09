Garuda Aerospace drones to be deployed in quake-hit Turkey

CHENNAI: Drones from India’s Garuda Aerospace will be deployed in a rescue mission in the quake-hit Turkey at the behest of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “Garuda Aerospace has always stepped up during crises and has created massive impact by deploying drones for various emergency situations,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO.

The NDRF had requested Garuda Aerospace to provide their Directorate General Civil Aviation-approved drones for disaster management operations. The city based Garuda Aerospace will deploy its ‘droni drone’ for surveillance in the most affected areas to identify where victims could be trapped under rubble piles.