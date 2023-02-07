Tata Steel’s net loss in Q3 at Rs 2,501.95 cr
NEW DELHI: Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,501.95 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, on account of higher expenses. The steel major had posted a net profit of Rs 9,598.16 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income on a consolidated basis fell to Rs 57,354.16 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 60,842.72 crore earlier. The company’s expenses rose to Rs 57,172.02 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 48,666.02 crore in the year-ago period. In a separate statement, the company said its current debt level stands at Rs 71,706 crore. During the quarter, Tata Steel spent Rs 3,632 crore on capex.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android