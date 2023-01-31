Maruti Suzuki crosses 2.5 cr cumulative sales mark in India
NEW DELHI: Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month.
Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023.
Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car - Maruti 800 - in December 1983.
Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.
The cumulative sales of hybrid and CNG models is around 21 lakh units, it added. Maruti Suzuki India achieved one crore sales mark in February 2012; two crore sales milestone in July 2019 and 2.5 crore sales mark in January this year.
Meanwhile, as per Emkay Global Financial Services, sales of passenger vehicles (PV), commercial vehicles (CV) in January 2023 are expected to be good as per its channel checks. According to Emkay Global, it had conducted a channel check to gauge the volumes’ estimate for the month of January.
The channel checks indicate PV volumes to be higher on healthy order book and ramp-up in production. Further, CVs are likely to maintain their double-digit growth momentum on better freight availability.
In addition, tractor volumes are likely to be better on improving customer sentiments and finance availability. Lastly, two wheelers volume growth is expected to be positive, supported by festive season (Uttarayan) and marriage season demand, Emkay Global said.
