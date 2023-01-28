Indo-French conclave on sustainability held

Initiated by the Industries committee of the Chamber, the event showcased sustainable projects of top French companies in India with a focus on enhancing business-based social purpose and innovative theory of change. Eisenhower SN, Managing Director, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd - Glass Solutions and Vice-Chairperson, IFCCI Industries Committee said Saint Gobain’s vision statement was ‘Making the world a better Home’ and working on carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2026 in India, we will be meeting 100% of our electricity requirements from Renewable sources.