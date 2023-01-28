Indo-French conclave on sustainability held
CHENNAI: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) held its first Sustainability Conclave in the city in which French companies showcased their best Sustainable Initiatives.
It was launched in the presence of Lise Talbot Barr, Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Supriya Sahu, among others. The event witnessed participation from Sustainability heads, policymakers, CXOs, business leaders and non-profit organizations with a gathering of over 70 business leaders from top French and Indian companies.
IFCCI also conducted a start-up competition among 20 promising sustainable start-ups out of which TELLUSHABITAT was announced the winner. In her address, Lise Talbot Barr said the ecological transition should not only be seen as a challenge but also as a tremendous opportunity to reinvent oneself and conquer new innovative market segments.
“French companies in Tamil Nadu have the will and the know-how to do so. They are taking part in this innovative ecological transition in India,” she added.
Initiated by the Industries committee of the Chamber, the event showcased sustainable projects of top French companies in India with a focus on enhancing business-based social purpose and innovative theory of change. Eisenhower SN, Managing Director, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd - Glass Solutions and Vice-Chairperson, IFCCI Industries Committee said Saint Gobain’s vision statement was ‘Making the world a better Home’ and working on carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2026 in India, we will be meeting 100% of our electricity requirements from Renewable sources.
