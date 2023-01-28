CBI books GTL for bank fraud in Rs 4,760 cr loan

The agency has booked the company, unidentified directors, public officials and vendors under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a preliminary enquiry which showed that GTL had fraudulently obtained various credit facilities from consortium of banks, they said.

According to the FIR, the company allegedly diverted or siphoned off a majority of the loan amount in conspiracy with its vendors, unidentified bank officers, among others.

The FIR has alleged GTL Limited was extending advances to vendors year on year without supply of material/goods, and eventually these advances were provisioned.

“Various vendor companies were created and operated with the malafide intention of siphoning off the bank short term funds and other credit facilities in connivance with borrower i.e. GTL Limited,” the FIR has alleged.