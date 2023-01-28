Budget must favour EV like prior edition: Industry stakeholders

“India has started adopting EVs as a mobility solution, and with continuous support from the government, we will make great progress in the coming decade,” Motwani said.

According to Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice-Chairman, Greaves Cotton Limited, there should be uniform five per cent GST on all EV components and avoid an inverted duty structure, which blocks funds in working capital for the EV companies.

The benefits of the production-linked incentive scheme must be expanded to suit fuel-agnostic policies as well, he said.

On his part, Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO, HOP Electric Mobility, said the government should streamline the PLI scheme, bringing clarity in the provisions and related benefits. “FAME II scheme to be defined with more clarity and inclusive to ensure innovation in product development.”