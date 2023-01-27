GitHub crosses 100 mn users,10 mn from India

This makes the country the second largest developer community on GitHub, behind the US. In 2015, almost a third of developers on GitHub were from North America. Today, some of the fastest-growing regions are far away from the US, for example, in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America.

“In India alone, more than 10 million developers use GitHub to build software. And in Brazil, over 3 million new developers use GitHub,” the company said.

If this user growth continues, GitHub predicts that users in India will match the current US GitHub developer population by 2025.