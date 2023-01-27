Adani drops to 7th on world’s richest list, shares crash by 20%

CHENNAI: Gautam Adani, the richest man in Asia and India, had a dramatic decline in his wealth on Friday, as he dropped to seventh place on the list of the world’s wealthiest people.

In the first trading hours of Friday, 27th January 2023, Adani’s fortune decreased by more than $22 billion to around $97 billion, according to the Forbes Real Times Billionaire Index.

Bill Gates, the pioneer of Microsoft, who had a wealth valued at $104 billion, is now ranked above Adani.

Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost a combined $48 billion in market capitalisation since Wednesday, with US bonds of Adani firms also falling after Hindenburg Research flagged concerns in a January 24 report about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

The report took shares of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, well below the offer price of its secondary sale that had initially been offered at a discount. As bidding started on Friday, the issue was subscribed by less than 1%, raising concerns over whether it would be able to proceed.

"The sell-off is seriously extreme ... it has clearly dented overall investor sentiment in the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities.

The Adani Group is concerned about the fall in share prices but continues to be in a wait and see mode as the share sale continues until Jan. 31, said two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

India's capital markets regulator is studying the Hindenburg report and may use it to aid its own ongoing probe into offshore fund holdings of Adani Group, two other sources said. Spokepersons for the regulator and Adani had no immediate comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)