US DOJ sues Google over digi-ad monopoly

For 15 years, Garland said, Google has “pursued a course of anti-competitive conduct” that has stalled the rise of rival technologies and manipulated the mechanics of online ad auctions to force advertisers and publishers to use its tools. In so doing, he added, Google ”engaged in exclusionary conduct” that has “severely weakened,” if not destroyed, competition in the ad tech industry. The suit, the latest legal action brought by the government against Google, accuses the company of unlawfully monopolising the way ads are served online by excluding competitors.