RBI to auction green bonds worth Rs 8,000 cr today

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to auction its maiden sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) worth Rs 8,000 crore on Wednesday.

The Central government's new SGrB 2028 and SGrB 2033 are going to be auctioned.

These are part of the Rs 16,000 crore sovereign green bond auction that the RBI will conduct in the current fiscal.

The second round of green bonds auction will be conducted on February 9.

The central bank is auctioning two green bonds with tenures of five and 10 years, worth Rs 4,000 crore each.

Green bonds are issued by any sovereign entity, inter-governmental groups and corporates to ensure that the proceeds of the bonds are used for environmentally sustainable projects.

The framework for the sovereign green bonds was issued by the government on November 9, 2022.