Coal India arm to set up Rs 12k cr power plant

ODISHA: Coal India arm MCL is in the process of diversifying into power generation and will set up a coal-based plant entailing an investment of around Rs 12,000 crore in Odisha, its chairman-cum-managing director OP Singh said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) also has plans to diversify into aluminium business.

“We are into process of diversifying into power generation... The power purchase agreement is in the process of getting finalised with a few states,” Singh told reporters here. The subsidiary has applied to the government for coal linkage for the proposed 1,600-mw coal-fired power plant and the allotment is yet to be done, Singh said. The government is also advising the company to go for diversification “so they are definitely with us”, Singh explained.