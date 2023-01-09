Business

IOB hikes term deposit interest rates

According to the bank, domestic/NRO/NRE depositors will get interest rate upto 7.75 per cent on term deposit for a period of 444 days.
IANS

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Monday announced a hike in the interest rates on rupees retail term deposits, up to 45 basis points, from Tuesday onwards.

Interest Rate on Foreign currency deposits has also been increased upto 100 bps effective from January 10.

FCNR(B)/RFC depositors will get an interest rate up to 5 per cent on their term deposits.

