Athulya raises Rs 77 cr via Morgan Stanley India

Athulya manages over 400 assisted living beds across multiple facilities in Chennai and Bangalore and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors till date. With the funding, Athulya intends to expand its services across south to reach over 2500 beds and serve over 50,000 seniors in the next two years. Athulya seeks to create a “continuum of care” by offering services ranging from short-term to long-term care at “your home or our home”. The company is focused on achieving international quality standards accreditation for its facilities, which will help in building a strong foundation for its services in an emerging industry. With a median age of 28.4, India has one of the fastest-growing youth cohorts globally.