ONGC, Power Grid, IOC top profit-making PSUs in FY22

The net profit of profit-making CPSEs stood at Rs 2.64 lakh crore in FY 2021-22 against Rs 1.89 lakh crore in the previous fiscal, up 39.85 per cent. The top five CPSEs with the highest net profits were ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the survey said.