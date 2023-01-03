In FY22, gaming co MPL’s loss of $149.3 mn 3 times higher than FY21
NEW DELHI: Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of the most valued gaming platforms, has registered losses to the tune of about $149.3 million in FY22, from $48.3 million in FY21 - a three times surge, media reports said on Tuesday.
According to a report, M-League Pvt Ltd, the Singapore-based parent company of MPL, saw its revenue from operations increasing just 29 per cent, to $65.6 million in FY22 from $50.8 million in FY21.
Total expenses at the gaming company MPL spiked 116.2 per cent to $215 million as advertising and promotional expenses went up 81 per cent (on-year), the report mentioned.
Founded in 2018, MPL hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments a month and is trusted by over 90 million registered users across India, Indonesia, Europe, and the US.
MPL is one of the leading mobile eSports platforms that allows users to participate in paid competitions across 60+ games in multiple categories, including mobile games and daily fantasy sports.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android