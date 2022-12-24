Business

Traders’ body seeks formation of regulatory authority

If well codified rules are not enforced in India for e-commerce, the foreign e-tailers will emerge as second edition of East India Company posing a major threat to trade & commerce activities being conducted
Parliament
ParliamentPTI
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Referring to the observations of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that e-commerce companies are adopting anti-competitive practices, the Confederation of All India Traders has demanded the government to immediate roll out a robust and strong e-commerce policy, formation of a regulatory authority for e-commerce and immediate release of e-commerce rules under Consumer Protection Act.

If well codified rules are not enforced in India for e-commerce, the foreign e-tailers will emerge as second edition of East India Company posing a major threat to trade & commerce activities being conducted by crores of small traders in the Country, said CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal at a press conference on Friday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Confederation of All India Traders
e-commerce companies
consumer protection

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in