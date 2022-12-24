Traders’ body seeks formation of regulatory authority

NEW DELHI: Referring to the observations of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that e-commerce companies are adopting anti-competitive practices, the Confederation of All India Traders has demanded the government to immediate roll out a robust and strong e-commerce policy, formation of a regulatory authority for e-commerce and immediate release of e-commerce rules under Consumer Protection Act.

If well codified rules are not enforced in India for e-commerce, the foreign e-tailers will emerge as second edition of East India Company posing a major threat to trade & commerce activities being conducted by crores of small traders in the Country, said CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal at a press conference on Friday.