Kerala CM inaugurates country's biggest Business Jet Terminal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated a new Business Jet Terminal at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). With two majestic domestic and international travel terminals, CIAL is now home to the country's biggest Business Jet Terminal. With the commissioning of the new project, CIAL has now joined the elite club of four airports in the country which operate dedicated terminals for business jet operations.

During his inaugural address, Kerala CM said, "Upgradation and modernisation of transport systems are indispensable for industrial development in Kerala. The kind of industrial progress we envisage is only possible through simultaneous advancements in all sectors like road, rail, water and air transport. The state government is moving ahead with strategies and plans to elevate these four areas." "One of the major reasons for the excellence that Kerala has achieved in the field of aviation is because of CIAL. About 65 per cent of the state's air passengers are handled by CIAL. Even in the midst of the COVID crisis, the company undertook and implemented many infrastructure development projects which helped in increasing efficiency. Through these ventures, including the newly launched Business Jet Terminal, the state aims at integrating hospitality and aviation sectors," he added.

Notably, this 40,000 sq ft terminal is compatible for international and domestic business jet operations with an exceptional 'safe house' facility for security-exempted personages. With an exclusive private car parking space, a drive-in porch, a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, a business centre, a duty-free shop, a foreign exchange counter and a high-end video conferencing room, the terminal serves as an elegant setting for the passage of high net worth individuals. Dedicated aircraft parking, professional terminal management and passenger handling including the shortest distance from the car door to the aircraft door make it a unique gateway terminal for promoting 'Brand Kerala' in other parts of the world. This business terminal elevates the status of Kerala, the 'God's own Country' making the state an ideal platform for hosting major events like G20 Summit. The concept of a relatively low-cost business jet travel with ultramodern facilities is now made possible by the opening of this terminal. CIAL is also ceaselessly planning many more developmental projects including an international cargo complex, a commercial zone and a five-star hotel.