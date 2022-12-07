India’s e-makeover inspires emerging economies: Kant
UDAIPUR: India’s initiatives in digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar, unique payment infrastructure and direct benefit transfer have been lauded at the G20 Sherpa meeting here, with several members stressing on the “need to replicate the model” in other developing countries, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.
Kant also highlighted the digital initiatives taken in the healthcare sector such as the Cowin app for implementing the Covid vaccination drive and Ayushman Bharat scheme that has extended health insurance cover to 500 million people at the first meeting of Sherpa under India’s G20 presidency.
“So, there was a lot of interest and a lot of appreciation for what India has done. Everybody said that this model needs to be replicated. I think that is one story which will definitely take forward in a big way in the subsequent rounds, he said.
Kant said India’s presentation at the G20 Sherpa meeting focussed on the technological transformation and digital public infrastructure that has been established in the country over the recent past.
India’s strides in providing digital identity to every citizen, opening of bank accounts in large numbers, data empowerment of citizens and fast payments...we brought out what India has achieved, he said.
