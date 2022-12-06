Saint-Gobain India breaks into Group’s global top 5 earners

CHENNAI: Saint-Gobain’s India operations now occupy a pride of place among the French float glass major’s global business, with its strong annual revenue growth placing it among the top-five markets.

B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India region, and chairman, Saint-Gobain India, in an interaction with DT Next, said, “We have grown nicely, responsibly and sustainably.” The thrust on energy conservation (70 per cent of energy use from renewables) was a fact he sought to emphasise by stating that of the Rs 1,800 crore capex allocation, Rs 200 crore was purely for sustainability.

“We believe in walking the talk when it comes to sustainability. We are working towards carbon neutrality goals of 2050 and it is a matter of pride that the India business has won an award for sustainability,” he said.

As part of expanding its India product portfolio, Saint-Gobain has started a separate strategic business unit (SBU) that is focused on recycling and circularity solutions.

“We process construction debris waste and the recycled material for our Perungudi plant,” Santhanam said.

Refractory steel and ceramic lining are some of the application areas that the SBU seeks to leverage. For this purpose, Saint-Gobain has tied up with NGOs to ease up the process of recycling glass and waste.

Efforts in the area of R&D have been exemplified by the Saint-Gobain Research India (SGR India) facility completing 10 years.

The uniqueness of SGRI is unlike the globally-owned R&D facilities of Saint-Gobain, the Chennai housed unit is on a long-term lease, he said, highlighting the exception made owing to the research prowess of SGRI that has 30 patents to its credit this year.