Foxconn expects Covid-hit China plant back at full output in Dec-Jan
TAIPEI: Apple supplier Foxconn expects its Covid-hit Zhengzhou plant in China to resume full production around late December to early January, a Foxconn source said on Monday, after worker unrest last month disrupted the world’s biggest iPhone factory.
The Zhengzhou plant has been grappling with strict Covid restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers over conditions at the factory. Production of the Apple device was disrupted ahead of Christmas and January’s Lunar New Year holidays, with many workers either having to isolate to combat the spread of the virus or fleeing the plant.
Following the November unrest, that saw workers clash with security personnel, Foxconn could have seen more than 30% of the Zhengzhou site’s November production affected, it was reported last month. Foxconn hasn’t disclosed details of the impact of the disruption on its production plans or finances.
Analysts say Foxconn assembles around 70% of iPhones, and the Zhengzhou plant produces the majority of its premium models including iPhone 14 Pro.
