TVS Emerald buys 2nd land parcel in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has purchased 1.14 acres of land in the central business district, Bengaluru.
The land parcel is located in a well-developed neighbourhood that is close to Richmond Circle, Cubbon Park and easily accessible from MG Road. The land is estimated to have a development potential of over Rs 400 cr.
Sriram Iyer, president-CEO, TVS Emerald, said, “This is our second project in Bengaluru after the success of our recent launch, TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra. We have sold about 80% of our inventory in less than 2 months of the launch."
"This new project will cater to the uber luxury residential segment. CBD is one of the preferred localities in Bengaluru with a growing demand for high-end residential spaces. The project is expected to be launched in FY’24,” he added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android