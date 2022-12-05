TVS Emerald buys 2nd land parcel in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has purchased 1.14 acres of land in the central business district, Bengaluru.

The land parcel is located in a well-developed neighbourhood that is close to Richmond Circle, Cubbon Park and easily accessible from MG Road. The land is estimated to have a development potential of over Rs 400 cr.

Sriram Iyer, president-CEO, TVS Emerald, said, “This is our second project in Bengaluru after the success of our recent launch, TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra. We have sold about 80% of our inventory in less than 2 months of the launch."

"This new project will cater to the uber luxury residential segment. CBD is one of the preferred localities in Bengaluru with a growing demand for high-end residential spaces. The project is expected to be launched in FY’24,” he added.