Vistara: A cherished Tata-SIA dream that turned into reality in 2015

NEW DELHI: Back in 1994, Tata group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) made efforts to set up a joint venture airline in India. Six years later, they again tried to enter the country's aviation market, this time by teaming up to acquire stakes in Air India.

However, the two attempts did not take-off. Finally, they realised their dream as Vistara took to the Indian skies in January 2015.

On Tuesday, Tata group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India.

The name 'Vistara' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Vistaar' which means 'a limitless expanse'.

Vistara, which is now the country's second largest airline in terms of domestic market share, operated its first flight on January 9, 2015, from Delhi to Mumbai.

In October, Vistara had a market share of 9.2 per cent.

At present, Vistara connects 43 domestic and overseas destinations, operates more than 260 flights daily. It has a fleet of 54 aircraft and close to 4,500 employees.

According to the airline's website, in 2013, the two legendary brands, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, decided to fulfil a long-cherished shared dream to bring forth a distinguished flying experience to air travellers in India.

"With its strong historical ties with aviation, the Tata group had long wished to re-enter the aviation sector, after Tata Airlines was renamed Air India and eventually, it was nationalised.