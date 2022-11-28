Don’t fight crypto, regulate it: Binance CEO

Regulation of crypto currencies has come into sharp focus following the collapse of several platforms, culminating in the crash of the FTX currency exchange earlier this month.

“I think most governments now understand that adoption will happen regardless. It’s better to regulate the industry instead of trying to fight against it,” Zhao said, at an event in Athens on Friday. “(This year) was a very nasty year, the last two months too much has happened. I think now we see the industry is healthier... just because FTX happened it does not mean that every other business is bad,” he said.