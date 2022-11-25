India adds 42 mn sq ft of LEED-certified buildings in 2022
MUMBAI: India has added 42.4 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings in the first 10 months of the year, led by southern cities Bengaluru and Chennai, both in area and number of buildings, according to an industry report.
Property consultancy Knight Frank India, in an ESG report, said the country has added 4.24 million sq ft of gross floor area between January and October 2022 across 148 new LEED-certified buildings. This took the total number of such buildings to 2,436 spread across an area of 701.6 million sq ft, the report said.
Bengaluru outperformed all other cities with 0.9 million sq ft of gross floor area during the period under review, followed by Chennai with 0.56 million sq ft, Noida with 0.53 million square feet, Pune (0.51 million sq ft) and Mumbai (0.49 million sq ft).
In terms of the number of LEED-certified buildings, Bengaluru added 25 new such buildings, followed by Pune with an addition of 23 buildings, Noida (20 buildings), Chennai and Hyderabad (18 each) and Mumbai added 15 new such green buildings.
