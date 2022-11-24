Ather Energy inaugurates 2nd manufacturing unit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Ather Energy, India’s leading EV scooter brand has inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The facility spread across 3 lakh sqft will help the brand expand its production capacity to 4.20 lakh units per annum, further enabling the company to fulfil the increasing demand for its flagship scooters - the Ather 450X and 450 plus.

Swapnil Jain, co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy said, “Rapid scale up is susceptible to quality issues and delivering safe and reliable products to our customers is our biggest priority while creating a vision for the plant. This plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles.”