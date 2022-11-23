Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something, asks Elon Musk

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk on Wednesday shrugged off the #RIPTwitter hashtag again, saying that the micro-blogging platform under him is actually growing and is not going to die as projected.

Despite too much criticism from several quarters, Musk said Twitter is where the 'opinion leaders are'.

'Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something?' Musk tweeted to his more than 118 million followers.

'Maybe we've gone to heaven/hell and don't know it,' he chuckled.

The new Twitter CEO is currently busy attending late-night meetings with software teams, with an aim to build a more robust Twitter in days to come.

'Twitter is where the opinion leaders are. I am cautiously optimistic that things will work out well,' Musk further posted.