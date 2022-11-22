AWS launches 2nd cloud infra region in India

NEW DELHI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in India in Hyderabad that will support more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of more than $4.4 billion (Rs 36,300 crore) in the country by 2030.

The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (Rs 63,600 cr) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030, it said in a statement.

The Hyderabad region will help developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organisations run their applications with ease, and serve end users from data centres located in the country.

“The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is part of our long-term commitment to India to invest in cloud infrastructure, provide training to upskill the nation with digital capabilities, create local jobs, and enable a more sustainable future,” said Puneet Chandok, president, Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL.

Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Rahul Sharma, president, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL, said that with a second AWS Region in India, “our customers have greater choice and flexibility to build new features, store critical data within India, and scale their solutions”.

“The Indian government is already leading innovation and driving impact at scale, with transformational initiatives including Co-WIN, eSanjeevaniOPD, and DigiLocker, which run on AWS,” said Sharma.