Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from Monday.

On Monday, she will hold consultations with the industry captains and experts on infrastructure and climate change in two groups.

On November 22, Sitharaman will meet representatives of agriculture and agro processing sectors.

Later on the same day, she will meet representatives from the capital markets and financial sectors.

Representatives from the service, trade, and social sectors would meet her on November 24 to discuss the sectoral issues for the Union Budget 2023-24.

On November 28, Sitharaman will meet representatives from trade unions and labour organisations as well as economists. The Finance Minister is likely to present the budget for 2023-24 on February 1, 2023.