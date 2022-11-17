Business

Centre hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The tax on crude oil produced by State-owned ONGC was hiked to Rs 10,200 per tonne from Rs 9,500 per tonne, with effect from Thursday, according to a notification.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Central government has hiked windfall tax on domestic crude oil and reduced the tax on export of diesel.

The tax on crude oil produced by State-owned ONGC was hiked to Rs 10,200 per tonne from Rs 9,500 per tonne, with effect from Thursday, according to a notification.

The revision in windfall tax is done every fortnight.

The government has also reduced the rate on export of diesel to Rs 10.5 per litre, from Rs 13 per litre.

The levy on diesel includes Rs 1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess. The export tax on jet fuel though has been left unchanged, which stands at Rs 5 a litre.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tax
Diesel
Central Government
windfall tax
domestic crude oil

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in