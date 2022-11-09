Aptus Value Housing disbursements at Rs 1,129 crore in H1FY23

CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has declared its financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2022. In H1 FY 23, its assets under management were Rs 5,932 cr (up 33% Y-o-Y) while disbursements stood at Rs 1,129 cr (up 69% Y-o-Y).

Its profit after tax was Rs 242 cr (up 52% Y-o-Y) while its gross NPA at 1.47%/Net NPA at 1.10% (NPA computed based on RBI circular dated 12 Nov 2021). M Anandan, CMD, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, said, “During H1FY23, we disbursed Rs 1,129 cr registering a growth of 69% year on year. We have built a strong branch network of 213 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of Rs 3,175 cr. As on Sep 30, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over Rs 1000 crores without including undrawn sanctions of Rs 500 crores from National Housing Bank.”

“The business in this half year geared up for strong growth in disbursements and collection efficiencies have come back to pre COVID levels with considerable improvement in soft buckets . “We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 33% Year on Year. PAT has grown at 52% and our ROA and ROE is one of the best in the industry,” he added.