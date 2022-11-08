Twitter delaying changes to check mark badges after US midterm polls

NEW YORK: Twitter is planning to defer the rollout of the verification check marks to its subscribers of the new USD 7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US, amid concerns over the spread of false information. The midterm elections on November 8 will decide the control of the US Congress and other important governorships. The social media company made the call a day after announcing that it was rolling out the programme for subscribers to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee. Twitter is “delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections”. “Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” Twitter said.