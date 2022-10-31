FPIs pull out Rs 1,586 cr from equities in October

NEW DELHI: After withdrawing over Rs 7,600 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October so far, as they pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from capital markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Rs 51,200 crore in August. November is expected to have net inflow of more or less similar to this, K Dileep, Head of PMS at Geojit Financial Services, said. According to the data from the depositories, FPIs withdrew Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October (till 28). The one trading session is left for the month. However, in the last few days, FPIs slowed down on selling substantially. In fact, they invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in the last four trading sessions.