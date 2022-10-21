CAIT: Deepavali sales may see growth of Rs 60K cr over 2019

NEW DELHI: The purchases in Deepavali season this year will be over Rs 1,50,000 cr across the country against 2019 when this figure was about Rs 90,000 crore, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday, terming the growth of Rs 60,000 cr in business “very satisfactory” and “encouraging”. The buying season of Deepavali is considered to start from the first Navarathiri and last till Tulsi Vivah, to be marked on November 5 this year. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Deepavali-related items made from China are almost absent in the markets across the country. The Indian importers did not import any items related to Deepavali from China this year, due to which China has suffered a direct loss of business worth about Rs 75,000 crore, he said.