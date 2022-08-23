Visteon nurtures young talent to build future of mobility

CHENNAI: Visteon Corporation, a global technology company serving the mobility industry recently welcomed the first class of its RISE program, an early career program offering young engineers an opportunity to develop their engineering skills in a dynamic real-time work environment.

These efforts support the company’s plan to further strengthen presence in India by doubling its workforce amongst cities—Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Pune, and Thiruvanthapuram.

“India plays a very important role in developing and advancing technologies such as AI, deep machine learning, and cybersecurity,” said Aashish Bhatia, VP-GM, Visteon Corporation, India.

He added, “The team in India has supported us in building best-in-class software and product engineering capabilities to cater to the needs of major automakers across the globe, and we look forward to expanding our workforce here in the years to come.”

This expansion is supported by the participants of the RISE program, which recently brought on board its first 200 participants across India, Bulgaria and Mexico. Participants spend the first month being introduced to Visteon and how the company is playing a role in transforming the mobility industry toward a more digital, connected and electric future.

Subsequently, they will shadow higher-level engineers, be trained and work on projects to learn how a product evolves. After training, they will be deployed to projects that are actively building cutting-edge products for global automakers.

“Visteon’s Early Career Program—RISE—is a chance for students to adjust gradually, learn organically and utilise the support given by mentors to apply what they are learning,” said Sivakumar Songappan, senior director Software, Visteon Corporation.

This year, the company received thousands of applications across the globe to participate in the

Early Career Program – from which 200 of the candidates were selected based on demonstrating the greatest technical understanding and competencies that can be of future benefit to the company.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with a few colleges—including

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; Goa College of Engineering; Padre Conceicao College of Engineering and Agnel Institute of Technology and Design to foster more collaboration between business and academia.

Visteon has had a presence in India for the last two decades, working with multiple automakers in the country. The growth has been spurred by the ideas, innovations, and commitment of a strong team of 2,000 associates spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Pune. Visteon recently set foot in Coimbatore and Thiruvanthapuram as well, further strengthening its presence in the country.

GAMEPLAN

• Company plans to double its workforce in India in the coming years

• 200 candidates selected from India, Bulgaria and Mexico

• It also signed a MoU with a few colleges—including PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; Goa College of Engineering; Padre Conceicao College of Engineering and Agnel Institute of Technology and Design

• Visteon recently set foot in Coimbatore, Thiruvanthapuram.