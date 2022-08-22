BoB to raise Rs 2,500 cr via bonds

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise Rs 2,500 crore from bonds to fund business growth.
The Capital Raising Committee of the bank in its meeting held on Monday has approved issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 2,500 crore in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android