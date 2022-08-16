Twilio hacked, customers’ data exposed

WASHINGTON: US-based Cloud communications company Twilio has admitted data breach as hackers entered its internal systems after stealing employee credentials in an SMS phishing attack.

Twilio said it identified 125 customers who had their data accessed during a security breach.

“We have identified approximately 125 Twilio customers whose data was accessed by malicious actors for a limited period of time, and we have notified all of them,” Twilio said in a statement.

Twilio, which owns popular two-factor authentication (2FA) Authy, said over the weekend that on August 4, it became aware of unauthorised access to information related to a limited number of Twilio customer accounts through a sophisticated social engineering attack designed to steal employee credentials.