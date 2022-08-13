Kolkata to host international seafood show next Feb

KOLKATA: The country’s tremendous strides in the seafood sector will be exhibited in all its facets at the 23rd edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) in the city from February 15-17 next year, the organisers said on Friday.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), will hold the three-day biennial showpiece event at the Biswa Banga fair ground.

MPEDA Chairman KN Raghavan said the IISS will provide an ideal platform for interaction between Indian exporters and overseas importers of the country’s marine products. “It will also provide an opportunity to manufacturers and suppliers to display their products and clinch business deals for their processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems. In addition, there will be an opening for service providers like the logistics and certifying/ testing segments,” he told a media meet here.

During 2021-22, India exported 13,69,264 tons of marine products worth $7.76 billion, registering an all-time high export by value, while production of shrimp crossed one million MT. The export turnover could go up to $15 bn in next five years. SEAI National President Jagadeesh Fofandi said the IISS has emerged as one of the major seafood shows globally.