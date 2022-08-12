Aptus Value Housing Finance disburses Rs 525 cr

MUMBAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 119 crore for the quarter ending FY23 against Rs 74 crore in Q1 of FY22.

M Anandan, CMD, Aptus Value Housing Finance, said, “During Q1FY23, we disbursed Rs 525 crores registering a growth of 113% year on year. We have built a strong branch network of 211 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 3,000 cr. As on June 30, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over Rs 1,300 cr including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents. With strong capital base and prudent borrowing practices, we have positive ALM across tenors.”

The business in this quarter geared up for strong growth in disbursements and collection efficiencies have come back to pre-COVID levels with considerable improvement in soft buckets. 30 + DPD (days past dues) which was at 9.91% as on 31 March 2022 has come down to 6.48% though GNPAs have risen marginally. Gross NPA was at 1.75% as on June 30, 2022.

“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 30% Year on Year. PAT has grown at 62% and our ROA and ROE is one of the best in the industry,” he added.