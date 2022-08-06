Twitter deal should go ahead on proof of real accounts: Musk

NEW YORK: Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.

"However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

In response to a Twitter user asking whether the U.S. SEC was probing "dubious claims" by the company, Musk tweeted "Good question, why aren't they?".