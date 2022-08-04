Data Patterns clocks Rs 10.30 cr net profit in first quarter

CHENNAI: Data Patterns, a vertically-integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry clocked Rs 70.08 cr revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, up 86% from Rs 37.65 cr in quarter ended June 30,2021.Its Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 37% from Rs 10.30 cr in Q1 of FY 2022 to Rs 14.23 cr in the Q1 of FY 2023. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns, said, “Our primary focus now is to create a strong order book and increase operational efficiency.” Having completed all the major sub-systems in radar, electronic warfare, communications, avionics, the company is now focusing on developing complete systems with in-house design to address the huge market opportunities in the Indian defence and aerospace segment, he added.