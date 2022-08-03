SpiceJet actively eyeing stake sale to Middle Eastern carrier

Earlier, on Tuesday, SpiceJet said it entered into a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator. With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on ‘cash and carry’ at AAI run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations. SpiceJet’s ability to clear the pending dues reflects the airline’s improved cash flow in recent times.