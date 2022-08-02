PV sales in July on upward terrain

NEW DELHI: Improvement in semiconductor shortage issue helped auto makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and M&M, report single to high double-digit growth on Monday in their domestic passenger vehicles sales in July.
Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 6.82 per cent last month to 1,42,850 units compared to 1,33,732 units in July 2021.
“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models,” the company said in a statement..
The second largest car maker, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, registered 63,851 units (domestic 50,500 units, exports 13,351 units) last month as against 60,249 units (domestic 48,042 units, exports 12, 207 units) in July 2021.
Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said: “With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility.”
Tata Motors said it sold 47,505 units (internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles 43,483 units, electric vehicles 4,022 units) last month as against 30,185 units (ICE 29,581 units, EV 604 units) sold in July 2021.
Nissan Motor India said it registered domestic wholesale of 3,667 units and wholesale export of 4,670 units, cumulative wholesale of 8,337 units for the month of July 2022 logging 14 per cent sales growth.
