CommScope sets up R&D centre at IIT-M Research Park

CHENNAI: CommScope has announced the opening of its new Ruckus Chennai R&D Centre. In partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park (IITMRP), India’s first university-based research park, the new R&D centre will develop networking technologies. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, engineers will concentrate their efforts on wired, wireless, and IoT solutions. The new centre is centrally located at the research park and will initially host more than 100 of India’s brightest minds to focus on technology development for the connectivity market. “India’s continued explosion of data consumption is a driving force in the wireless industry,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP, Ruckus Networks, CommScope. “Partnering with IITMRP is a strategic step towards supporting this growth, while innovating at a faster pace and developing premium global solutions. ”