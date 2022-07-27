Govt receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore in 5G spectrum auction

NEW DELHI: Bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore have been received for buying 5G telecom spectrum on the second day of the auction, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The ninth round of bidding is on, the Telecom Minister said.

The government had received spectrum bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore after the completion of four rounds of spectrum bidding on the opening day on Tuesday.