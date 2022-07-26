Business

“Investors traded with caution ahead of the Federal Reserves meet,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
Sensex, Nifty’s six-day winning streak ends
Dt Next Bureau

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning run to close lower by over a half per cent after profit booking in oil and gas, auto and telecom stocks on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 306.01 points to settle at 55,766.22 dragged down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

During the day, the barometer declined 535.15 points to 55,537.08.The broader NSE Nifty dipped 88.45 points or 0.53 pc to 16,631 as 31 of its constituents closed in the red.

“Investors traded with caution ahead of the Federal Reserves meet,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

